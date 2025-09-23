Left Menu

Operation Numkhor Unveils High-End Car Smuggling Ring in Kerala

Customs Preventive authorities in Kerala conducted extensive raids across the state, targeting illegal luxury car smuggling operations from Bhutan. The operation unearthed issues of gold and drug smuggling, tax evasion, and possibly terrorist financing. High-profile individuals, including actors, are being questioned for their potential involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 23-09-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 22:48 IST
In a major crackdown, Kerala's Customs Preventive authorities executed a series of raids across the state on Tuesday, exposing an elaborate network of smuggled high-end luxury vehicles originating from Bhutan with counterfeit Army and US Embassy seals.

The operation, dubbed 'Operation Numkhor', targeted around 30 locations, including residences of actors like Dulquer Salman. The authorities seized more than 36 luxury cars, uncovering links to gold and drug smuggling, as well as possible terrorist financing.

The initiative also highlighted various financial offenses, such as income tax evasion and money laundering, with authorities indicating a potential nationwide operation as these illegal activities pose significant threats to national security.

