Operation Numkhor Unveils High-End Car Smuggling Ring in Kerala

In a major crackdown, Kerala's Customs Preventive authorities executed a series of raids across the state on Tuesday, exposing an elaborate network of smuggled high-end luxury vehicles originating from Bhutan with counterfeit Army and US Embassy seals.

The operation, dubbed 'Operation Numkhor', targeted around 30 locations, including residences of actors like Dulquer Salman. The authorities seized more than 36 luxury cars, uncovering links to gold and drug smuggling, as well as possible terrorist financing.

The initiative also highlighted various financial offenses, such as income tax evasion and money laundering, with authorities indicating a potential nationwide operation as these illegal activities pose significant threats to national security.

