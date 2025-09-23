China and India: Redefining Relations Beyond Borders

In a significant diplomatic dialogue, Chinese ambassador Xu Feihong has urged India and China to stand against hegemony, power politics, and all forms of trade wars even as tensions simmer between New Delhi and the Trump administration.

Addressing an event commemorating China's 76th anniversary, Xu outlined a four-point strategy to enhance Sino-Indian relations, emphasizing the need for mutual respect and trust.

Following recent Modi-Xi talks, the envoy emphasized the importance of overlooking boundary disputes in favor of expanded bilateral trade, exploiting the untapped potential for economic cooperation between these two ancient civilizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)