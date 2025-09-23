Left Menu

China and India: Redefining Relations Beyond Borders

The Chinese ambassador, Xu Feihong, advocates for China and India to oppose hegemony and trade wars. He encourages expanding bilateral trade and fostering mutual respect, despite past conflicts. His remarks follow Modi and Xi's discussions aiming to strengthen ties between these vital nations amidst global economic tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 22:58 IST
China and India: Redefining Relations Beyond Borders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic dialogue, Chinese ambassador Xu Feihong has urged India and China to stand against hegemony, power politics, and all forms of trade wars even as tensions simmer between New Delhi and the Trump administration.

Addressing an event commemorating China's 76th anniversary, Xu outlined a four-point strategy to enhance Sino-Indian relations, emphasizing the need for mutual respect and trust.

Following recent Modi-Xi talks, the envoy emphasized the importance of overlooking boundary disputes in favor of expanded bilateral trade, exploiting the untapped potential for economic cooperation between these two ancient civilizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Immunity Vote Shields Costa Rican President from Prosecution

Historic Immunity Vote Shields Costa Rican President from Prosecution

 Global
2
Global Divides Deepen: UN Security Council Stalled on Gaza Conflict

Global Divides Deepen: UN Security Council Stalled on Gaza Conflict

 Global
3
Erdogan Praises Fruitful UN Meeting on Gaza

Erdogan Praises Fruitful UN Meeting on Gaza

 Turkey
4
Shutdown Showdown: Trump and Democrats Clash Over Funding

Shutdown Showdown: Trump and Democrats Clash Over Funding

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025