Left Menu

Justice Served: Fake Police Gang Sentenced in Bhubaneswar

A court in Bhubaneswar sentenced six members of a 'fake police gang' to 10 years in jail for robbing two individuals by impersonating police officers. The gang members, fined Rs 50,000 each, committed the robberies in early 2023, resulting in the arrest of seven suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-09-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 23:09 IST
Justice Served: Fake Police Gang Sentenced in Bhubaneswar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark judgment, the Second Additional Sessions Judge Bandana Kar of Bhubaneswar has sentenced six individuals of a notorious 'fake police gang' to 10 years in prison. The accused, Sadik Hussain, Sabbir Alli, Fazal Alli, Hassan Alli, Abuzar Alli, and Rajendra Kumar Kushwaha, were each fined Rs 50,000 for their crimes.

The gang operated by masquerading as police officers, robbing innocent civilians. Their criminal activities were brought to light when they robbed a man in Bhubaneswar's Unit-1 area in February, followed by another heist in April where they extorted Rs 2 lakh under the guise of a drug search.

The police apprehended the culprits, along with another accomplice Zahir Alli, who sadly passed away during the trial. The verdict underscores the judiciary's resolve to combat criminal impersonation and ensure justice for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Immunity Vote Shields Costa Rican President from Prosecution

Historic Immunity Vote Shields Costa Rican President from Prosecution

 Global
2
Global Divides Deepen: UN Security Council Stalled on Gaza Conflict

Global Divides Deepen: UN Security Council Stalled on Gaza Conflict

 Global
3
Erdogan Praises Fruitful UN Meeting on Gaza

Erdogan Praises Fruitful UN Meeting on Gaza

 Turkey
4
Shutdown Showdown: Trump and Democrats Clash Over Funding

Shutdown Showdown: Trump and Democrats Clash Over Funding

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025