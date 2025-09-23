Justice Served: Fake Police Gang Sentenced in Bhubaneswar
A court in Bhubaneswar sentenced six members of a 'fake police gang' to 10 years in jail for robbing two individuals by impersonating police officers. The gang members, fined Rs 50,000 each, committed the robberies in early 2023, resulting in the arrest of seven suspects.
In a landmark judgment, the Second Additional Sessions Judge Bandana Kar of Bhubaneswar has sentenced six individuals of a notorious 'fake police gang' to 10 years in prison. The accused, Sadik Hussain, Sabbir Alli, Fazal Alli, Hassan Alli, Abuzar Alli, and Rajendra Kumar Kushwaha, were each fined Rs 50,000 for their crimes.
The gang operated by masquerading as police officers, robbing innocent civilians. Their criminal activities were brought to light when they robbed a man in Bhubaneswar's Unit-1 area in February, followed by another heist in April where they extorted Rs 2 lakh under the guise of a drug search.
The police apprehended the culprits, along with another accomplice Zahir Alli, who sadly passed away during the trial. The verdict underscores the judiciary's resolve to combat criminal impersonation and ensure justice for the victims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
