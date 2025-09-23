Left Menu

Iran and Europe: A Diplomatic Dance Over Nuclear Dispute

Iran and European powers have decided to continue discussions on Tehran's controversial nuclear program, aiming to reach a diplomatic resolution and avoid U.N. sanctions. Despite slim prospects for a deal, talks remain ongoing, with both sides urging each other towards diplomacy over confrontation.

Iran and key European nations have resolved to carry on negotiations concerning Tehran's contentious nuclear program, the Iranian foreign ministry announced on Tuesday. This development follows attempts to prevent the reimposition of U.N. sanctions.

Meeting on the brink of the U.N. General Assembly were foreign ministers from France, Britain, Germany—the E3—, alongside the EU's foreign policy chief, who consulted with Iran's minister. They discussed diplomatic routes following the contested move to reactivate U.N. Security Council sanctions, as stated by Iran's foreign ministry.

The European ministers have yet to comment after the discussions. Previously, on August 28, the E3 initiated a 30-day process for sanction reimposition, which Tehran argues compromises its peaceful nuclear program. Iranian and European officials admitted that the likelihood of a breakthrough remains marginal.

