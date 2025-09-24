Left Menu

Empowering Women: Mission Shakti Centres Transforming Uttar Pradesh

Mission Shakti centres, launched by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, aim to enhance women's safety, dignity, and self-reliance. These centres, to be set up in every police station, focus on addressing crimes against women through dedicated support, investigations, and awareness programs, ensuring a transformative approach towards women's empowerment.

Empowering Women: Mission Shakti Centres Transforming Uttar Pradesh
Just days following an order from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna announced that Mission Shakti centres are to be established in every police station across the state. This initiative is part of the Mission Shakti campaign dedicated to empowering women through enhanced safety, dignity, and self-reliance measures.

According to newly issued guidelines, these centres will function as police outposts investigating crimes against women. They will prioritize sensitivity, prompt responses, and timely handling of women's complaints. Staffing will include a mix of officers, with an emphasis on female personnel, who will serve for a term of three to five years, ensuring continuity and expertise in addressing these sensitive issues.

The Mission Shakti centres are tasked with managing Women's Help Desks, Anti-Romeo Squads, and coordination with legal and social welfare entities to provide counsel, legal aid, and rehabilitation for victims. Regular awareness programs focusing on women's and cyber safety are also part of the initiative. This ambitious campaign marks a significant step towards transforming women's status in Uttar Pradesh.

