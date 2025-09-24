NATO has delivered a strong message to Russia, emphasizing its commitment to defend member nations following reports of Russian jets violating Estonian airspace. This move matches a pattern of military and non-military readiness to ensure regional security, the organization stated.

The incursion, which took place last Friday, involved three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets that breached Estonian airspace for 12 minutes. In response, the North Atlantic Council convened and reinforced the alliance's stance against aggression, with U.S. President Donald Trump supporting potential robust actions.

NATO maintains that Russia must cease these escalatory actions, which risk dangerous miscalculations. However, voices within the alliance urge caution and prudence to avoid unnecessary conflict, stressing a thoughtful response to each situation's threat level.