Attempted Assassination Thwarted: Ryan Routh Found Guilty of Plotting to Kill Trump

A man was found guilty on Tuesday of attempting to assassinate former U.S. President Donald Trump near his Florida golf course last year. Ryan Routh, 59, planned to kill Trump, a leading Republican presidential candidate, while he was golfing in West Palm Beach, according to the U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Routh was also convicted of multiple offenses, including impeding a federal agent and weapons charges, and could face life imprisonment. After the verdict, U.S. marshals restrained him as he allegedly attempted self-harm in court. His daughter Sara defended him, vowing to prove his innocence.

The thwarted attack highlighted rising political violence in the U.S., amid similar incidents targeting both Republican and Democratic figures. Prosecutors claimed Routh meticulously planned the attack, which was ultimately foiled by a Secret Service agent. Trump's social media post condemned Routh's actions, lauding the guilty verdict.

