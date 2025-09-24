Left Menu

Decades-Old Mosque Sealed in Uttarakhand's Tiger Reserve

A mosque located within Rajaji Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand has been sealed by authorities following a Supreme Court directive prohibiting human activity in the sanctuary. The decision faced legal challenges, but the government emphasized its location on protected land, leading to the enforcement of forest laws.

A longstanding mosque located in the Ramgarh Range of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve, Uttarakhand, has been sealed by a coordinated effort of sanctuary officials and police. This development follows a Supreme Court order issued on September 3, which restricts human activities within the sanctuary's boundaries.

Ramgarh Range Forest Officer Ajay Dhyani confirmed that the mosque, occupying 0.0008 hectares of forest land within the Asha Rodi Forest Beat, had been sealed to comply with the apex court's directive. After the sealing, authorities installed a warning board outside the mosque, notifying the public that any violation would result in legal consequences enforced under forest legislation.

The Forest Department's objections to the mosque led some individuals to challenge the decision in the Supreme Court. Nonetheless, the government presented a robust argument highlighting the mosque's illegal status within the protected forest zone, underscoring the need to uphold the law against unauthorized human presence.

