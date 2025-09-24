COMAC Cuts Delivery Targets for C919 Jet

In a recent update, China's state-owned commercial aircraft manufacturer, COMAC, has announced a reduction in delivery targets for its C919 jet. This information comes from a Bloomberg News report that has raised concerns within the aviation industry.

The C919 jet, which is China's bid to rival Boeing and Airbus in the commercial aircraft sector, has been anticipated to make significant inroads into the market. The decision to cut delivery targets might signal potential production or demand challenges.

Industry experts speculate that this move could have wide-ranging effects on global aviation markets, influencing strategies of both competitors and suppliers. As always, developments in the sector remain under close watch by investors and market analysts.

(With inputs from agencies.)