Left Menu

CPI(ML) Liberation's Battle Against Voter List Revision in Bihar

CPI(ML) Liberation claims Bihar's special intensive revision of voters' lists poses a threat to electoral traditions, potentially leading to mass disenfranchisement and vote theft. Calling the revision unconstitutional, the party argues it reflects a social and political bias, and warns of wider implications for Bengal and other states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-09-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 09:47 IST
CPI(ML) Liberation's Battle Against Voter List Revision in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The CPI(ML) Liberation has strongly criticized the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of voters' lists in Bihar, a move they describe as a complete departure from India's electoral norms. The party fears this step could result in massive disenfranchisement and theft of votes, equating the exercise to the disruptive demonetization event.

General secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya highlighted the unprecedented nature of the Election Commission's actions, arguing it is not within their mandate to determine citizenship. Despite opposition from various political factions within the Grand Alliance, the process continues, with allegations of significant voter name deletions, intensifying fears of large-scale voter loss.

CPI(ML) has called the revision unconstitutional and warns that unless addressed, similar tactics may affect other states, particularly Bengal. Bhattacharya emphasizes the need for a democratic opposition to prevent monopoly politics and support disenfranchised communities, particularly women and marginalized groups affected by documentation demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investigating the Tragedy: Typhoon Ragasa's Impact on Taiwan's Evacuation System

Investigating the Tragedy: Typhoon Ragasa's Impact on Taiwan's Evacuation Sy...

 Global
2
Ravichandran Ashwin Breaks New Ground as First Indian in Big Bash League

Ravichandran Ashwin Breaks New Ground as First Indian in Big Bash League

 Australia
3
Visa Fee Surge Strains US-India Business Ties Amid Trump's Tariff Moves

Visa Fee Surge Strains US-India Business Ties Amid Trump's Tariff Moves

 United States
4
ACF 2025: Pioneering Sustainable Chemical Management

ACF 2025: Pioneering Sustainable Chemical Management

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025