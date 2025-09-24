CPI(ML) Liberation's Battle Against Voter List Revision in Bihar
CPI(ML) Liberation claims Bihar's special intensive revision of voters' lists poses a threat to electoral traditions, potentially leading to mass disenfranchisement and vote theft. Calling the revision unconstitutional, the party argues it reflects a social and political bias, and warns of wider implications for Bengal and other states.
The CPI(ML) Liberation has strongly criticized the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of voters' lists in Bihar, a move they describe as a complete departure from India's electoral norms. The party fears this step could result in massive disenfranchisement and theft of votes, equating the exercise to the disruptive demonetization event.
General secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya highlighted the unprecedented nature of the Election Commission's actions, arguing it is not within their mandate to determine citizenship. Despite opposition from various political factions within the Grand Alliance, the process continues, with allegations of significant voter name deletions, intensifying fears of large-scale voter loss.
CPI(ML) has called the revision unconstitutional and warns that unless addressed, similar tactics may affect other states, particularly Bengal. Bhattacharya emphasizes the need for a democratic opposition to prevent monopoly politics and support disenfranchised communities, particularly women and marginalized groups affected by documentation demands.
