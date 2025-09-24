CPI(ML) Liberation's Battle Against Voter List Revision in Bihar

The CPI(ML) Liberation has strongly criticized the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of voters' lists in Bihar, a move they describe as a complete departure from India's electoral norms. The party fears this step could result in massive disenfranchisement and theft of votes, equating the exercise to the disruptive demonetization event.

General secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya highlighted the unprecedented nature of the Election Commission's actions, arguing it is not within their mandate to determine citizenship. Despite opposition from various political factions within the Grand Alliance, the process continues, with allegations of significant voter name deletions, intensifying fears of large-scale voter loss.

CPI(ML) has called the revision unconstitutional and warns that unless addressed, similar tactics may affect other states, particularly Bengal. Bhattacharya emphasizes the need for a democratic opposition to prevent monopoly politics and support disenfranchised communities, particularly women and marginalized groups affected by documentation demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)