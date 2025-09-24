Scandal Unfolds: Bribe Allegations Suspends Officers
Two constables in Salempur were suspended over allegations of demanding a Rs 10,000 bribe for passport verification. Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Suman initiated the action following preliminary evidence of their misconduct, prompting a detailed ongoing investigation.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking turn of events, two constables in Salempur have been suspended as allegations of corruption surface. The officers allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 for a routine passport verification process, according to local police authorities.
Identified as Satyendra Yadav and Sarvjeet Yadav, the two constables are at the center of the scandal. Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Suman quickly intervened, ordering an investigation that led to their suspension.
Suman cited preliminary findings supporting the bribery claims as sufficient cause for the immediate suspension of the officers. An in-depth investigation is currently underway to unravel any further misconduct.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- bribe
- passport
- verification
- Salempur
- constables
- police
- suspended
- investigation
- corruption
- allegations
ALSO READ
Delhi School Director Accused of Molestation as Police Unravel Two High-Profile Cases
Madhya Pradesh Police Seize MD Drugs Worth Rs 14 Lakh
Man Arrested After Fiery Police Encounter in Baghpat
Suspended Delhi College Principal Fights Back Against Harassment Allegations
Oslo Blast: Police Uncover Explosive Drama Near Royal Palace