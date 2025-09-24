Scandal Unfolds: Bribe Allegations Suspends Officers

In a shocking turn of events, two constables in Salempur have been suspended as allegations of corruption surface. The officers allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 for a routine passport verification process, according to local police authorities.

Identified as Satyendra Yadav and Sarvjeet Yadav, the two constables are at the center of the scandal. Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Suman quickly intervened, ordering an investigation that led to their suspension.

Suman cited preliminary findings supporting the bribery claims as sufficient cause for the immediate suspension of the officers. An in-depth investigation is currently underway to unravel any further misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)