Left Menu

Tragic Acid Attack Shocks Lohia Nagar Community

A 38-year-old nurse suffered injuries from an alleged acid attack in Lohia Nagar as she waited for transport. Suspected to be perpetuated by a minor, the attack has prompted a swift police investigation. The woman, a mother of three, is currently undergoing advanced medical treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 24-09-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 10:51 IST
Tragic Acid Attack Shocks Lohia Nagar Community
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident in Lohia Nagar, a 38-year-old nurse became the victim of an alleged acid attack while waiting for transportation. The attack, suspected to have been committed by a minor, occurred at around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, leaving the community in shock.

The victim sustained injuries to her hands and was immediately transported by bystanders to a local hospital. Once stabilized, she was referred to a medical college for further treatment, highlighting the severity of her condition. A resident of Lohia Nagar, the nurse is a mother of three, with a husband working as a mason.

In response, the Meerut police have launched an extensive investigation. Under the leadership of the City Superintendent of Police, four dedicated teams are analyzing CCTV footage and questioning eyewitnesses. Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada has expressed confidence that the case will be resolved swiftly as the search intensifies for the perpetrator.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Terror on Tracks: Jafar Express Under Siege

Terror on Tracks: Jafar Express Under Siege

 Pakistan
2
UN Snapback Mechanism: Impact on Iran's Oil Sector

UN Snapback Mechanism: Impact on Iran's Oil Sector

 United Arab Emirates
3
Federica Brignone: A Determined Comeback from Injury

Federica Brignone: A Determined Comeback from Injury

 France
4
NSS Shifts Stance: Implications for Kerala Politics

NSS Shifts Stance: Implications for Kerala Politics

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Bitcoin to Solana: IMF Outlines Blockchain Consensus Risks for Supervisors

Aging Population and Limited AI Gains Put Japan’s Labor Market at a Crossroads, IMF Says

IMF Study: Corruption and Finance Block Growth of Firms in Sub-Saharan Africa

Resilient health systems key to Europe’s future, warns WHO in landmark new report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025