Tragic Acid Attack Shocks Lohia Nagar Community

In a harrowing incident in Lohia Nagar, a 38-year-old nurse became the victim of an alleged acid attack while waiting for transportation. The attack, suspected to have been committed by a minor, occurred at around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, leaving the community in shock.

The victim sustained injuries to her hands and was immediately transported by bystanders to a local hospital. Once stabilized, she was referred to a medical college for further treatment, highlighting the severity of her condition. A resident of Lohia Nagar, the nurse is a mother of three, with a husband working as a mason.

In response, the Meerut police have launched an extensive investigation. Under the leadership of the City Superintendent of Police, four dedicated teams are analyzing CCTV footage and questioning eyewitnesses. Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada has expressed confidence that the case will be resolved swiftly as the search intensifies for the perpetrator.

(With inputs from agencies.)