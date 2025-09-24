Left Menu

Reviving India's Lifelines: The Rebirth of Rivers

The Art of Living Social Projects has been reimagining water conservation in India since 2013. Led by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the initiative has rejuvenated rivers and improved livelihoods across thousands of villages by constructing recharge structures and empowering communities, notably women in Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-09-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 11:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's water crisis is palpable, with dry taps in cities like Bengaluru and failed harvests in Maharashtra. Yet, hope is on the horizon. Guided by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, The Art of Living Social Projects has spearheaded water conservation efforts, transforming the landscape and lives of over 3.45 million Indians.

In Karnataka, the rejuvenation of rivers like Kumudvathi and Palar has seen parched wells refilled, fields restored, and thousands of trees planted. Meanwhile, Bengaluru battles dwindling groundwater, with concerted efforts from The Art of Living Social Projects in collaboration with government bodies and CSR partners to restore the city's water hierarchy.

Tamil Nadu's Naganadhi's revival exemplifies women-led change. Over 44,000 women trained under MGNREGA have constructed recharge wells, enabling farmers to harvest up to three crops a year. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh further echo this story of revitalization through collaboration. Collectively, these regional efforts highlight the potential for India's rivers to thrive once more.

