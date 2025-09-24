Left Menu

US House Committee Advocates Support for Philippines Against China's Maritime Moves

The U.S. House committee on China urges continued funding to support the Philippines in countering China's aggressive maritime actions. The committee seeks to ensure budget allocations aid the Philippine Coast Guard, vital for addressing China's escalating control efforts over the South China Sea’s contested areas.

In a recent development, the U.S. House committee on China called on Washington to ensure adequate funding for the Philippines to counter China's aggressive actions in the South China Sea. This appeal was made through a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which warned that budget cuts might threaten U.S. security interests.

The letter followed China's increased control efforts over the strategic Scarborough Shoal, a frequently contested maritime zone. The House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party emphasized the need for clarity on the U.S. budget allocations, noting the risk to programs aiding the Philippines if reductions in funding transpire.

Amid rising tensions, the U.S. has reaffirmed its solid alliance with the Philippines, exempting them from recent aid freezes. However, it remains unclear how much of the $336 million dedicated to Philippine defense modernization focuses on maritime security, as Beijing continues assertive moves in the region.

