European Nations Urged to Bolster Ukraine Aid

Germany's foreign minister has called for increased support from European countries for Ukraine. This follows U.S. President Donald Trump's comment about Ukraine potentially reclaiming its Russian-occupied territory. Minister Johann Wadephul emphasized the need for European governments to fulfill previous promises and explore further financial and military support options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 24-09-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 12:19 IST
Minister Johann Wadephul highlighted that not all European states have delivered on their commitments to Ukraine. Speaking on Deutschlandfunk radio, he urged European governments to assess additional financial and military resources that could be mobilized to assist Ukraine.

Minister Johann Wadephul highlighted that not all European states have delivered on their commitments to Ukraine. Speaking on Deutschlandfunk radio, he urged European governments to assess additional financial and military resources that could be mobilized to assist Ukraine.

The German official emphasized that collective European efforts could yield significant results in supporting Ukraine's endeavors to stabilize and secure its territories.

