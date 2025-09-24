European Nations Urged to Bolster Ukraine Aid

Germany's foreign minister has issued a call for European nations to enhance their support for Ukraine amid ongoing territorial tensions. This statement came in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks about Ukraine's potential to reclaim its land occupied by Russia.

Minister Johann Wadephul highlighted that not all European states have delivered on their commitments to Ukraine. Speaking on Deutschlandfunk radio, he urged European governments to assess additional financial and military resources that could be mobilized to assist Ukraine.

The German official emphasized that collective European efforts could yield significant results in supporting Ukraine's endeavors to stabilize and secure its territories.

