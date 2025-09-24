Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea on Terrorist Graves at Tihar Jail

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a petition demanding the removal of the graves of terrorists Mohammad Afzal Guru and Mohammad Maqbool Bhatt from Tihar Jail.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, emphasized the lack of constitutional violations or legal prohibitions concerning graves within the jail premises.

The petitioners, citing security concerns, asserted that the graves glorified terrorism. They were permitted by the court to withdraw and potentially refile the petition with updated data.

(With inputs from agencies.)