Left Menu

Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea on Terrorist Graves at Tihar Jail

The Delhi High Court rejected a plea seeking the removal of terrorist graves in Tihar Jail. The court allowed withdrawal of the plea, which claimed that graves glorified terrorism. Petitioners argued graves violated rules and called for relocation to maintain security and public order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 12:44 IST
Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea on Terrorist Graves at Tihar Jail
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a petition demanding the removal of the graves of terrorists Mohammad Afzal Guru and Mohammad Maqbool Bhatt from Tihar Jail.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, emphasized the lack of constitutional violations or legal prohibitions concerning graves within the jail premises.

The petitioners, citing security concerns, asserted that the graves glorified terrorism. They were permitted by the court to withdraw and potentially refile the petition with updated data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Goa's Recognition for Childhood Nutrition Initiatives

Goa's Recognition for Childhood Nutrition Initiatives

 India
2
New Regulations for Ethanol Export Unveiled

New Regulations for Ethanol Export Unveiled

 India
3
Flotilla Faces Drone Attacks in Bid to Break Gaza Blockade

Flotilla Faces Drone Attacks in Bid to Break Gaza Blockade

 Greece
4
China's Shift at WTO: A Step Towards Fair Trade?

China's Shift at WTO: A Step Towards Fair Trade?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Bitcoin to Solana: IMF Outlines Blockchain Consensus Risks for Supervisors

Aging Population and Limited AI Gains Put Japan’s Labor Market at a Crossroads, IMF Says

IMF Study: Corruption and Finance Block Growth of Firms in Sub-Saharan Africa

Resilient health systems key to Europe’s future, warns WHO in landmark new report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025