NSS Shifts Stance: Implications for Kerala Politics

In a surprising political shift, the Nair Service Society (NSS) and Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam have announced their support for the ruling Left Democratic Front's (LDF) position regarding the Sabarimala temple issue. This comes as a blow to Congress just ahead of local body elections.

The NSS, which had once vigorously opposed the LDF's decision to implement the 2018 Supreme Court order allowing women into the Sabarimala temple, is known for its historical backing of the Congress in Kerala's state politics. NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair stated that he trusts the government's assurance to preserve traditional temple rituals.

Adding to the political stir, SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan expressed support for the NSS's issue-based stance. The political dynamics have added pressure on Congress to maintain its relations with the NSS as senior leader Ramesh Chennithala affirmed the party's plan to engage with them strategically.

(With inputs from agencies.)