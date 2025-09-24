Left Menu

Operational Control Talks Progress Between South Korea and U.S.

Significant progress has been reported between South Korea and the U.S. in discussions regarding the transfer of wartime operational control. Currently under U.S. command, South Korea aims to gain control over joint military forces during potential conflicts. Both nations' defense ministries acknowledge the advancements made in meeting the necessary conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 24-09-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 14:59 IST
Significant advancements have been made in discussions about transferring wartime operational control from U.S. to South Korean command, according to the South Korean defense ministry and U.S. counterparts. Yonhap news agency reported the progress on Wednesday.

At present, U.S. forces would lead allied troops should war break out on the Korean peninsula. However, South Korea is actively seeking to assume operational control over these joint military efforts.

The acknowledgment of progress reflects strategic shifts and deepening partnerships, as both nations work toward meeting necessary conditions and enhancing regional security dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

