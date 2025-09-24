Left Menu

Pistol-Wielding Robbery Syndicate Busted: Four Arrested

Four individuals were arrested for extorting money and mobile phones at gunpoint from a man in Nelamangala. The police apprehended the suspects after intensive investigation, recovering stolen items including mobile phones and the pistol used. Aiding in the crime, another individual was later arrested.

Updated: 24-09-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 15:35 IST
Bangalore police have arrested four persons involved in a brazen robbery at gunpoint after an intensive investigation. The crime occurred on August 14 when three individuals threatened a man with a pistol and extorted Rs 5,000 and two expensive mobile phones.

The victim was waiting at the Jalahalli bus stand when the culprits lured him into their car under the pretense of offering a ride to Vijayanagar. After the incident, police registered a case and launched a comprehensive probe.

Investigations led to the arrest of the three suspects on August 25 in Marathahalli, where they recovered the stolen mobile phones and the vehicle used in the crime. Furthermore, a fourth accomplice - who provided the pistol - was apprehended on September 10 in Vijayapura district, resulting in total seizures valued at Rs four lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

