Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov voiced dissatisfaction on Wednesday regarding the sluggish advancement of restoring diplomatic relations between Russia and the United States. He remarked on the halting progress, describing it as 'much more slowly than desired.'

During a briefing, Peskov stated the Kremlin's desire to accelerate efforts to address and eliminate irritants obstructing the bilateral relationship. He pointed out that numerous areas exist where Russia and the US could collaborate effectively, which would serve the interests of both nations.

Peskov's comments underscore ongoing diplomatic challenges, as both countries navigate complex issues that hinder cooperation. Despite the obstacles, the Kremlin expresses a clear interest in enhancing bilateral ties.

