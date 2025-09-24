Left Menu

Slow Thaw: Russia-US Relations Lament Slow Progress

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed concern over the sluggish pace of restoring Russia-US ties, highlighting the need to expedite resolving issues hindering collaboration. He emphasized that both nations have numerous opportunities to work together in areas beneficial to both, despite existing bilateral irritants.

Updated: 24-09-2025 15:36 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov voiced dissatisfaction on Wednesday regarding the sluggish advancement of restoring diplomatic relations between Russia and the United States. He remarked on the halting progress, describing it as 'much more slowly than desired.'

During a briefing, Peskov stated the Kremlin's desire to accelerate efforts to address and eliminate irritants obstructing the bilateral relationship. He pointed out that numerous areas exist where Russia and the US could collaborate effectively, which would serve the interests of both nations.

Peskov's comments underscore ongoing diplomatic challenges, as both countries navigate complex issues that hinder cooperation. Despite the obstacles, the Kremlin expresses a clear interest in enhancing bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

