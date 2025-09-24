Push for Judicial Reform: SCBA Advocates Transparent Judge Appointment System

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) is raising crucial concerns about India's current judge appointment process, urging the finalization of the memorandum of procedure (MoP). SCBA president Vikas Singh has communicated these issues directly to Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, calling for a more transparent and equitable system.

In his correspondence, Singh points out the structural flaws in the existing collegium system, which, while aiming to maintain judicial independence, has inadvertently created significant challenges. Notably, qualified lawyers from the Supreme Court bar are often overlooked for elevation to high courts, leading to valuable talent being wasted and a merit-based selection system being undermined.

Additionally, Singh emphasizes the troubling under-representation of women within the judiciary. As of February 2024, women make up only 9.5% of the sanctioned strength in High Courts and merely 2.94% in the Supreme Court. Singh's letter calls for urgent reform, advocating for a structured, transparent application-based appointment process, including the creation of permanent secretariats to ensure reliable data management on candidates and vacancies.

