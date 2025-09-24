Left Menu

Arrest Made in Connection to Major Cyberattack on European Airports

A man was arrested in southern England for a cyberattack disrupting European airports, including Heathrow. The National Crime Agency investigates the misuse of computers, suspect released on bail. The attack impacted Collins Aerospace software, affecting check-in systems. Origins unknown but potential sources include hackers or criminal organizations.

Updated: 24-09-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 17:31 IST
In a significant security breakthrough, a man in his 40s was detained in southern England for his suspected involvement in a cyberattack that severely disrupted operations at several European airports, including London's Heathrow. Law enforcement officials disclosed the arrest on Wednesday.

The UK's National Crime Agency confirmed that the suspect was apprehended in West Sussex on Tuesday over allegations of computer misuse, and was subsequently released on conditional bail. Paul Foster, head of the NCA's national cybercrime unit, emphasized that despite the arrest, investigations are still in the preliminary stages. Foster stated, "Cybercrime is a persistent global threat that continues to cause significant disruption to the UK."

The cyberattack, which began late Friday and continued through the weekend, paralyzed airport operations in Berlin, Brussels, and London by affecting the electronic systems critical for check-ins. Collins Aerospace, the US-based company whose software was targeted, cited a "cyber-related disruption." While the source of the attacks remains unidentified, experts have not ruled out hackers, criminal organizations, or state actors as potential perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

