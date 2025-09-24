New Voter Registration Revamped Ahead of Nepal's 2026 Elections

In a significant political development, President Ramchandra Paudel has enacted an ordinance that amends the voter registration act in Nepal. This legislative move aims to ensure that new voters can register ahead of the crucial general elections scheduled for March 2026.

The decision follows Prime Minister Sushila Karki's meeting with President Paudel at Sheetal Niwas. The discussions centered on firmly establishing the framework for timely elections as well as addressing current political and security considerations.

The ordinance, recommended by the Council of Ministers and enacted under Article 114 of the Constitution of Nepal, marks a historic push to engage the younger population in the democratic process, as emphasized by Suman Ghimire from the Election Commission.

