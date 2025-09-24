Left Menu

Equality in Ranks: Women's Fight for Permanent Commission in the Army

The Centre counters claims of discrimination against women SSC Army officers regarding permanent commission, stating that all processes are unbiased. The Supreme Court, however, raised concerns over alleged unfair practices in comparison to male counterparts. Women officers contend they've not been properly considered, despite their involvement in critical operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 17:52 IST
Equality in Ranks: Women's Fight for Permanent Commission in the Army
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent Supreme Court hearing, the Centre vehemently denied any discrimination against Short Service Commission (SSC) women Army officers in the grant of permanent commission when compared to their male peers. The government assured the court that all procedures adhered to were strictly unbiased.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan, and N Kotiswar Singh expressed apprehensions, questioning the fairness of the processes. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, defended the policy, insisting that women were evaluated based on gender-neutral criteria and their placements were uncompromised by gender bias.

Despite these assurances, women officers claimed in court that they had participated in significant operations such as Galwan and Balakot but were still overlooked for permanent commission, unlike their male counterparts. The case continues to unfold as deliberations proceed, with the court urging the Centre to ensure fair consideration for all eligible officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thailand's Political Shake-Up: Impending Elections

Thailand's Political Shake-Up: Impending Elections

 Thailand
2
Heavy Rains to Lash Maharashtra: IMD Issues Orange Alert

Heavy Rains to Lash Maharashtra: IMD Issues Orange Alert

 India
3
Family Feud Turns Fatal in Odisha: Father Arrested for Son's Murder

Family Feud Turns Fatal in Odisha: Father Arrested for Son's Murder

 India
4
Reviving Nalanda: A Legacy for Modern Education

Reviving Nalanda: A Legacy for Modern Education

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025