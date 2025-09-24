Equality in Ranks: Women's Fight for Permanent Commission in the Army

In a recent Supreme Court hearing, the Centre vehemently denied any discrimination against Short Service Commission (SSC) women Army officers in the grant of permanent commission when compared to their male peers. The government assured the court that all procedures adhered to were strictly unbiased.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan, and N Kotiswar Singh expressed apprehensions, questioning the fairness of the processes. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, defended the policy, insisting that women were evaluated based on gender-neutral criteria and their placements were uncompromised by gender bias.

Despite these assurances, women officers claimed in court that they had participated in significant operations such as Galwan and Balakot but were still overlooked for permanent commission, unlike their male counterparts. The case continues to unfold as deliberations proceed, with the court urging the Centre to ensure fair consideration for all eligible officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)