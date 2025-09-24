President Murmu Honours Artists at 64th National Exhibition of Art in Delhi

The 64th National Exhibition of Art, organised by the Lalit Kala Akademi, was held in New Delhi today (September 24, 2025) in the esteemed presence of the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu. The event marked a significant celebration of Indian creativity, where outstanding artists from across the country were felicitated for their contributions to contemporary and traditional art forms.

Celebrating Artistic Excellence

Congratulating the award winners, President Murmu praised their creative brilliance and expressed confidence that their work would inspire generations of emerging artists. She emphasised that in Indian tradition, art has always been seen as a spiritual practice, transcending mere aesthetics to serve as a bridge between culture, heritage, and collective consciousness.

The President noted that art holds a dual role—both as a medium of aesthetic appreciation and as a powerful tool for nurturing a more sensitive, inclusive, and culturally enriched society. She remarked that India’s artistic community, through their vision, imagination, and innovation, are presenting to the world the vibrant image of a New India rooted in tradition yet progressive in outlook.

Economic Value of Art and Artists’ Welfare

Highlighting the dedication of artists who invest their time, energy, and resources into their craft, President Murmu stressed the importance of ensuring fair prices for artworks. She observed that financial security would not only encourage existing artists but also inspire more youth to pursue art as a viable profession.

The President appreciated the efforts of the Lalit Kala Akademi in encouraging the sale of artworks and creating platforms where artists can directly connect with art lovers and collectors. This, she said, would strengthen India’s creative economy and support livelihoods in the arts sector. She urged art enthusiasts to go beyond admiration and actively purchase artworks, thus contributing to both the sustainability of artists and the enrichment of society.

Art as a Pillar of India’s Global Identity

In her address, the President underlined that strengthening India’s identity as a cultural and economic power requires collective participation. By valuing and supporting artists, India can project itself not only as a land of rapid economic growth but also as a global cultural hub.

She reminded the audience that Indian art, deeply rooted in spirituality and philosophy, continues to captivate the world with its diversity and depth. She encouraged young artists to blend tradition with contemporary themes, ensuring that India’s artistic narrative remains dynamic and globally relevant.

Lalit Kala Akademi’s Role

The Lalit Kala Akademi, India’s premier institution for the promotion of fine arts, has been instrumental in creating spaces for dialogue between artists, scholars, and the public. Through the National Exhibition of Art, the Akademi provides a prestigious platform for emerging and established artists alike to showcase their work. Over the decades, this exhibition has grown into a benchmark of artistic excellence, highlighting India’s evolving art landscape.

The 64th National Exhibition of Art reaffirmed India’s commitment to nurturing creativity and cultural expression. With the President’s call to strengthen both artistic and economic ecosystems, the event reflected the nation’s vision of art not just as cultural preservation but as a driving force for innovation, inclusivity, and global identity.