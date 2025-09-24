Left Menu

Netherlands Eyes Asylum Seeker Hub in Uganda Amid Legal Uncertainties

The Netherlands is finalizing a deal with Uganda to establish a hub for rejected asylum seekers before deportation. While talks have been advanced, legal hurdles loom. The plan resembles a scrapped UK-Rwanda deal and impacts the Dutch election amid ongoing immigration debates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:20 IST
Netherlands Eyes Asylum Seeker Hub in Uganda Amid Legal Uncertainties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The Netherlands is on the verge of finalizing a groundbreaking agreement with Uganda to create a hub where rejected asylum seekers from the region can be temporarily held before deportation to their home countries. A source from the Dutch government confirmed that the deal is expected to be signed soon.

David van Weel, the Dutch Migration Minister, has conducted constructive and advanced discussions with Ugandan officials on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. A spokesperson for the minister confirmed these talks, noting Van Weel's optimism despite not wanting to pre-empt any outcomes.

The initiative mirrors a prior UK attempt with Rwanda that faced legal challenges. Crucially, questions remain about the legality of the Dutch plan under international treaties and national law. Migration is a pivotal issue in the upcoming Dutch election, following the recent collapse of the caretaker government due to immigration policy disagreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Alleges 'Vote Chori' as Threat to Democracy

Congress Alleges 'Vote Chori' as Threat to Democracy

 India
2
India Expands Medical Education Initiatives with New PG and UG Seats

India Expands Medical Education Initiatives with New PG and UG Seats

 India
3
Supreme Court Orders Real Estate Firm to Pay Hefty Refund with Interest

Supreme Court Orders Real Estate Firm to Pay Hefty Refund with Interest

 India
4
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Pledges Quick Relief Amid Flood Crisis

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Pledges Quick Relief Amid Flood Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025