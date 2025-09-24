Netherlands Eyes Asylum Seeker Hub in Uganda Amid Legal Uncertainties

The Netherlands is on the verge of finalizing a groundbreaking agreement with Uganda to create a hub where rejected asylum seekers from the region can be temporarily held before deportation to their home countries. A source from the Dutch government confirmed that the deal is expected to be signed soon.

David van Weel, the Dutch Migration Minister, has conducted constructive and advanced discussions with Ugandan officials on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. A spokesperson for the minister confirmed these talks, noting Van Weel's optimism despite not wanting to pre-empt any outcomes.

The initiative mirrors a prior UK attempt with Rwanda that faced legal challenges. Crucially, questions remain about the legality of the Dutch plan under international treaties and national law. Migration is a pivotal issue in the upcoming Dutch election, following the recent collapse of the caretaker government due to immigration policy disagreements.

