Delhi's New SOP: Safeguarding Lands in the Morphological Ridge
The Delhi Forest and Wildlife Department introduced a SOP to identify if land falls within the Morphological Ridge, using a new digital map available on the E-Van Lekh portal. This initiative aims at preventing fraudulent land sales and enhancing transparency in real estate transactions.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government's Forest and Wildlife Department has unveiled a new standard operating procedure (SOP) designed to assist land-owning agencies and the general public in identifying if land parcels are located within the Morphological Ridge of the city, as per the Geological Survey of India map.
A digital map depicting the ridge is now accessible on the government's E-Van Lekh portal. By uploading a KML format file of an area on the portal, users can immediately ascertain whether the site is within or outside the ridge boundaries.
The department emphasized that this process provides rapid and objective results, which are currently being utilized by the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) for project proposal analysis. The government initiative aims to combat fraudulent land sales and ensure transparency in property dealings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
