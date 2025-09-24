Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Shooting at Dallas ICE Office

A tragic shooting at a federal ICE office in Dallas resulted in multiple casualties and injuries. The shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot. Local and federal officials are investigating, and the suspect was discovered deceased on a nearby rooftop.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:50 IST
A tragic shooting unfolded at a federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Dallas on Wednesday, leaving several wounded and dead. The shooter, identified by authorities, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, bringing a shocking end to the violent incident.

Police swiftly responded to reports of the attack at the northwest Dallas facility around 7:30 a.m. local time. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed multiple casualties in an online post, while U.S. Vice President JD Vance called for an end to violence against law enforcement.

ICE acting Director Todd Lyons suggested a possible sniper might be involved, as the suspect was located deceased on the roof of a nearby building. Several victims remain in critical condition, and the investigation is ongoing with local authorities yet to comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

