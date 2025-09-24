Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Shooting at Dallas ICE Office

A tragic shooting unfolded at a federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Dallas on Wednesday, leaving several wounded and dead. The shooter, identified by authorities, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, bringing a shocking end to the violent incident.

Police swiftly responded to reports of the attack at the northwest Dallas facility around 7:30 a.m. local time. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed multiple casualties in an online post, while U.S. Vice President JD Vance called for an end to violence against law enforcement.

ICE acting Director Todd Lyons suggested a possible sniper might be involved, as the suspect was located deceased on the roof of a nearby building. Several victims remain in critical condition, and the investigation is ongoing with local authorities yet to comment.

