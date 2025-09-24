Flood Devastation in Dharashiv Sparks Urgent Relief Efforts

In the wake of severe flooding, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the disaster-stricken Dharashiv district, announcing necessary relaxations in assistance for affected farmers.

The Marathwada region has faced catastrophic rains, causing widespread calamity with eight fatalities and extensive damage to homes and crops across over 30,000 hectares.

Shinde emphasized governmental commitment to aiding farmers, highlighting collaborative efforts to restore power and evacuate residents, despite some political discord.

