Northern Ireland Police Surveillance Tactics Under Scrutiny
An independent review has found that police in Northern Ireland conducted improper surveillance using journalists' phone numbers but did not engage in systemic abuses. The review called for improvements and made 16 recommendations to enhance oversight on covert operations.
Police in Northern Ireland have come under scrutiny for improper surveillance practices involving journalists, according to an independent review released on Wednesday. The inquiry, led by London-based barrister Angus McCullough, revealed that while police used journalists' phone numbers to check for information leaks, the actions did not amount to 'widespread or systemic' surveillance breaches.
Prompted by a court case initiated by two Belfast journalists, Chief Constable John Boutcher tasked McCullough with examining the Police Service of Northern Ireland's methods from 2011 to 2024. The investigation discovered 21 instances of unlawful covert efforts to identify journalistic sources. Notably, a journalist and a lawyer were surveilled without proper authorization, including once inside a court building.
While the practice of trawling internal communications ceased in March 2023 and formally ended in May 2024, the review recommended further enhancements including consolidating the PSNI units responsible for surveillance authorizations. Chief Constable Boutcher acknowledged the report's findings and pledged to make the necessary improvements.
