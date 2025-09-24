Left Menu

Maharashtra's Resilience: Government Promises Swift Aid to Flood-Hit Farmers

Maharashtra faced devastating floods, prompting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his cabinet to address the dire situation. Promising swift aid of over Rs 2,200 crore, the government aims to support affected farmers and residents with relaxed compensation norms and infrastructure rebuilding as part of the relief efforts.

Updated: 24-09-2025 19:31 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his cabinet assessed flood-affected regions, promising timely aid to farmers and residents. The administration plans to relax compensation norms for quicker disbursement of the approved Rs 2,200 crore relief package.

In Solapur and Latur, Fadnavis reassured flood-hit communities of dedicated government support. The National Disaster Response Force evacuated hundreds to safety, alongside ongoing efforts to restore infrastructure and personal losses.

Deputy Chief Ministers Shinde and Pawar highlighted the government's swift response, urging resilience amidst severe agricultural and infrastructural damages. The administration is expediting assistance, aiming for aid distribution well before Diwali, as per new compensation guidelines.

Latest News

