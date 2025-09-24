Maharashtra's Resilience: Government Promises Swift Aid to Flood-Hit Farmers
Maharashtra faced devastating floods, prompting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his cabinet to address the dire situation. Promising swift aid of over Rs 2,200 crore, the government aims to support affected farmers and residents with relaxed compensation norms and infrastructure rebuilding as part of the relief efforts.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his cabinet assessed flood-affected regions, promising timely aid to farmers and residents. The administration plans to relax compensation norms for quicker disbursement of the approved Rs 2,200 crore relief package.
In Solapur and Latur, Fadnavis reassured flood-hit communities of dedicated government support. The National Disaster Response Force evacuated hundreds to safety, alongside ongoing efforts to restore infrastructure and personal losses.
Deputy Chief Ministers Shinde and Pawar highlighted the government's swift response, urging resilience amidst severe agricultural and infrastructural damages. The administration is expediting assistance, aiming for aid distribution well before Diwali, as per new compensation guidelines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Government Rushes to Aid Flood-Hit Farmers Despite Devastation
Modi's Odisha Visit: Boosting Infrastructure with Railway Projects and Skill Development
Modi's Infrastructure Push: Transforming Bihar and Boosting India's Maritime Sector
Punjab Farmers Seek Fair Cotton Prices Amid Market Crisis
Shiv Sena MP Advocates for Flood-Hit Farmers in Maharashtra