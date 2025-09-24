Tragic Shooting at Dallas ICE Facility: Gunman and Victims Identified

A tragic shooting at the Dallas ICE field office left one person dead and two injured on Wednesday morning before the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities confirmed. The incident unfolded around 6:40 a.m. as the suspect opened fire from a nearby building.

Details remain unclear as investigators consider the possibility of a sniper involved in the attack. Initial reports indicate that the shooter fired from a rooftop, although the exact location is under investigation.

The ICE officers were unharmed, but it remains uncertain if the victims were detainees or law enforcement personnel. Authorities continue to comb through evidence and are expected to provide further updates in a press briefing.

(With inputs from agencies.)