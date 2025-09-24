Delhi Court to Rule on IRCTC Corruption Scandal

A Delhi court will deliver its verdict on October 13 regarding framing charges in a corruption case linked to irregularities within the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

The case involves prominent figures such as RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, who allegedly conspired to manipulate the tender process of IRCTC hotel operational contracts.

The Central Bureau of Investigation accuses individuals and firms, including Sujata Hotels and Delight Marketing Company, of altering conditions to benefit the private firm, with orders on charges finalized by Special Judge Vishal Gogne.

