Jharkhand Cabinet Clears Major Relocation and Development Initiatives

The Jharkhand Cabinet approved plans to relocate seven villages affected by the North Koel Project and Palamau Tiger Reserve. Relocated families will receive compensation and land. Additional funds were sanctioned to complete the project. Saranda forest was designated a wildlife sanctuary, and new educational and law enforcement initiatives were authorized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:59 IST
The Jharkhand Cabinet has greenlit the relocation of seven villages impacted by the North Koel Project and the Palamau Tiger Reserve. Affected families, totaling 780, will be provided Rs 15 lakh and an acre each as compensation. This decision aims to address the submergence issues in the area.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the Cabinet sanctioned Rs 774.55 crore for completing the unfinished work on the North Koel Project. Various other initiatives were discussed, including the establishment of Saranda Wildlife Sanctuary, which will span over 575.10 square kilometers.

The Cabinet also approved funding for educational infrastructure, with Rs 116.54 crore allocated for three new residential schools. Additionally, five new narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (NDPS) police stations are to be established in districts notorious for opium cultivation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

