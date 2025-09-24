Left Menu

NCLAT Upholds CCI's Verdict on Cartelisation in UP Soil Testing Tenders

The NCLAT has upheld the CCI's cease-and-desist order against three firms involved in bid rigging for soil testing tenders in UP. The firms, through personal and business connections, manipulated bids in 2018 tenders to ensure Austere Systems won, confirmed by direct evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 20:22 IST
NCLAT Upholds CCI's Verdict on Cartelisation in UP Soil Testing Tenders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has confirmed the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) ruling against three firms involved in bid rigging for soil testing tenders in the state of Uttar Pradesh in 2018.

The CCI found Austere Systems, Toyfort, and Fimo Infosolutions guilty of concerted efforts to manipulate bids in Meerut and Jhansi tenders, using business and familial ties to ensure that Austere Systems secured the contracts.

The NCLAT upheld the CCI's decision to impose a penalty of 5% of the firms' average turnover for three fiscal years, citing direct evidence from documents and individual conduct. The tribunal identified a collusive agreement between Yash Solutions and Austere Systems to geographically allocate tender areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Dialogue: Strengthening India-Sri Lanka Ties

Diplomatic Dialogue: Strengthening India-Sri Lanka Ties

 Sri Lanka
2
The Inside Look at India's FinTech User Experience

The Inside Look at India's FinTech User Experience

 India
3
U.S. and Argentina: A Billion-Dollar Economic Lifeline

U.S. and Argentina: A Billion-Dollar Economic Lifeline

 Global
4
NBFCs' Resurgence: Fueling India's Economic Growth

NBFCs' Resurgence: Fueling India's Economic Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025