Crackdown on Online Betting Rings: Telangana's Bold Move
The Telangana CID and Special Investigation Team have arrested eight operators across Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Punjab for running online betting apps that led to financial distress. The crackdown seized hardware and froze accounts, revealing operations beyond India. Efforts continue to apprehend foreign-based leaders.
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking crackdown on illegal online betting operations, the Telangana CID and Special Investigation Team (SIT) apprehended eight operators from Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Punjab. Conducting raids at six locations, they targeted organisers of online betting apps responsible for significant financial losses amongst citizens.
The operations led to the seizure of multiple hardware devices containing massive amounts of data, including crucial information about bank accounts, phone numbers, and email IDs. Many bank accounts have been frozen, revealing the vast scale of the illegal betting business operating across India, including Telangana.
Authorities disclosed that key figures may be operating from abroad just as arrests ensued. The accused allegedly lured users, especially youth, into gambling through apps promising easy money. Telangana's SIT aims to dismantle the operations, tackling this issue under stringent laws, amidst reports of severe financial and psychological impacts on victims.
ALSO READ
Tripura University Shines with Three Faculty in Stanford's Top 2% Scientists List
People should not circulate old and provocative videos in media and social media: Govt statement on Ladakh situation.
Barring few unfortunate incidents early in the day, situation brought under control by 4 PM: Govt statement on Ladakh situation.
Stabbing Incident Highlights Weapon Fascination and Nazi Ideology Concerns at French School
Joint Raid Uncovers Foeticide Operation on AP-Karnataka Border