Debate Over Uniform Civil Code and AIIMS Location Heats Up in Kerala

Union Minister Suresh Gopi expressed support for implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India, suggesting it could oversee temple administrations, including Sabarimala. He also advocated for establishing an AIIMS in Alappuzha, Kerala, sparking political debate. State Minister P Rajeev criticized these recommendations, emphasizing political motives and existing plans for AIIMS in Kozhikode.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 24-09-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 20:46 IST
Union Minister Suresh Gopi
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Suresh Gopi voiced his endorsement of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), suggesting it could serve as a framework for administrating temples like Sabarimala. His comments came during an outreach meeting in Mevida, where he highlighted the potential benefits of a structured system, addressing regulatory needs across religious institutions in India.

Additionally, Gopi advocated for an AIIMS to be located in Alappuzha, Kerala, a proposal he believes could significantly benefit the state. He emphasized the need for state cooperation, having personally relayed this vision to the Kerala chief minister. The Minister's remarks, however, have stirred political reactions, with Kerala Law Minister P Rajeev accusing Gopi of political opportunism and pointing to existing proposals for AIIMS in Kozhikode.

Rajeev critiqued the central government's approach, accusing it of neglecting Kerala's established plans for AIIMS in favor of political posturing. He highlighted that a central delegation had approved Kozhikode as a suitable site, but the lack of final approval and ongoing public debate are perceived as politically motivated distractions from the state's needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

