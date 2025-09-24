Karnataka High Court Upholds Social Media Regulation

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed an appeal by X Corp, formerly Twitter, that challenged the Indian government's authority to issue content takedown orders under the Information Technology Act. The court underscored the necessity of regulating social media, emphasizing that unregulated platforms risk undermining legality, particularly in cases involving women's rights.

Justice M Nagaprasanna stated that social media must operate within legal boundaries, as unchecked freedom could lead to disorder. X Corp argued against India's takedown orders, citing a lack of procedural adherence. However, the court stressed that all platforms operating in India must respect its laws, similar to how they comply with regulations in their home country.

The court noted the importance of the government's 'Sahyog' portal, designed to facilitate cooperation between citizens and intermediaries to combat cybercrime. The judgment marks a significant stance on the regulation of social media, aligning India's position with global practices while reinforcing the need for accountability and the rule of law.

