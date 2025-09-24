Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Upholds Social Media Regulation

The Karnataka High Court dismissed X Corp's appeal against the government's content takedown orders under the Information Technology Act. Emphasizing the need for social media regulation, the court argued that no nation can bypass the rule of law, highlighting the balance between liberty and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-09-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:17 IST
Karnataka High Court Upholds Social Media Regulation
The Karnataka High Court has dismissed an appeal by X Corp, formerly Twitter, that challenged the Indian government's authority to issue content takedown orders under the Information Technology Act. The court underscored the necessity of regulating social media, emphasizing that unregulated platforms risk undermining legality, particularly in cases involving women's rights.

Justice M Nagaprasanna stated that social media must operate within legal boundaries, as unchecked freedom could lead to disorder. X Corp argued against India's takedown orders, citing a lack of procedural adherence. However, the court stressed that all platforms operating in India must respect its laws, similar to how they comply with regulations in their home country.

The court noted the importance of the government's 'Sahyog' portal, designed to facilitate cooperation between citizens and intermediaries to combat cybercrime. The judgment marks a significant stance on the regulation of social media, aligning India's position with global practices while reinforcing the need for accountability and the rule of law.

