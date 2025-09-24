Court Orders FIR Copy Delivery for Accused in Chief Minister Attack Case

A Delhi court has mandated the city police to issue a copy of the FIR to Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai, who stands accused of attacking Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, within a strict 24-hour timeframe.

Judicial Magistrate Gaurav Goyal ruled in favor of the application that sought the FIR for the accused, underscoring the Supreme Court's mandate that the accused must receive a copy of the FIR.

The court's directive also includes a stern warning for the accused against publishing or disseminating the FIR's contents without express permission from the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)