Court Orders FIR Copy Delivery for Accused in Chief Minister Attack Case
A Delhi court ordered city police to provide a copy of the FIR to Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai, accused of attacking Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, within 24 hours. The magistrate emphasized the Supreme Court's requirement to supply the FIR to the accused while cautioning against its public disclosure.
A Delhi court has mandated the city police to issue a copy of the FIR to Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai, who stands accused of attacking Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, within a strict 24-hour timeframe.
Judicial Magistrate Gaurav Goyal ruled in favor of the application that sought the FIR for the accused, underscoring the Supreme Court's mandate that the accused must receive a copy of the FIR.
The court's directive also includes a stern warning for the accused against publishing or disseminating the FIR's contents without express permission from the court.
