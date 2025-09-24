Bribery Bust: Lawyer Caught in Police Corruption Scandal

The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) apprehended lawyer Arunkumar Samarbahadur Singh for accepting a bribe of Rs 4.50 lakh on behalf of Government Railway Police inspector Rohit Yashwant Sawant. The bribe was taken from a friend of a man accused in a criminal case, offering immunity from arrest, according to officials.

Singh was caught during a sting operation on Monday, revealing an alleged corruption network involving inspector Sawant from the Dadar Railway Police Station's crime branch. Sawant is now a wanted figure in this expanding bribery investigation.

The case originated from a robbery at the Bandra Railway Station, where two men, impersonating policemen, stole Rs 10.50 lakh from a businessman. While the main suspects, including a policewoman, have been detained, Shukla's friend informed ACB about Singh's coercive tactics. The ongoing investigation continues as authorities seek Sawant's whereabouts.

