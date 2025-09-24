Left Menu

Bribery Bust: Lawyer Caught in Police Corruption Scandal

The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested lawyer Arunkumar Samarbahadur Singh for accepting a bribe on behalf of GRP inspector Rohit Yashwant Sawant. Singh demanded the bribe from a friend of an accused to prevent further arrests in a robbery case. Inspector Sawant is currently wanted for corruption.

Updated: 24-09-2025 23:49 IST
The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) apprehended lawyer Arunkumar Samarbahadur Singh for accepting a bribe of Rs 4.50 lakh on behalf of Government Railway Police inspector Rohit Yashwant Sawant. The bribe was taken from a friend of a man accused in a criminal case, offering immunity from arrest, according to officials.

Singh was caught during a sting operation on Monday, revealing an alleged corruption network involving inspector Sawant from the Dadar Railway Police Station's crime branch. Sawant is now a wanted figure in this expanding bribery investigation.

The case originated from a robbery at the Bandra Railway Station, where two men, impersonating policemen, stole Rs 10.50 lakh from a businessman. While the main suspects, including a policewoman, have been detained, Shukla's friend informed ACB about Singh's coercive tactics. The ongoing investigation continues as authorities seek Sawant's whereabouts.

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

