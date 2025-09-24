Real Estate Businessman Survives Indore Shooting

An Indore-based real estate businessman narrowly escaped death on Wednesday after being shot by two assailants on a motorcycle, police have reported.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Amarendra Singh, disclosed that Manoj alias Manohar Nagar was attacked in the Lasudia police station area, suffering gunshot wounds to his hands and abdomen. Despite his injuries, doctors have confirmed his condition is now stable.

Singh further revealed that Nagar has a history of criminal activities. Authorities are actively investigating the case and are on the lookout for the perpetrators.

