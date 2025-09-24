Left Menu

Real Estate Businessman Survives Indore Shooting

A real estate businessman in Indore, identified as Manoj alias Manohar Nagar, was shot and injured by two assailants. The attack occurred in the Lasudia area. Nagar was admitted to the hospital and is stable. Police are investigating and have noted his criminal record.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 24-09-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 23:59 IST
Real Estate Businessman Survives Indore Shooting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Indore-based real estate businessman narrowly escaped death on Wednesday after being shot by two assailants on a motorcycle, police have reported.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Amarendra Singh, disclosed that Manoj alias Manohar Nagar was attacked in the Lasudia police station area, suffering gunshot wounds to his hands and abdomen. Despite his injuries, doctors have confirmed his condition is now stable.

Singh further revealed that Nagar has a history of criminal activities. Authorities are actively investigating the case and are on the lookout for the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Autism Drug: Leucovorin's Surprising Approval and Its Potential Implications

Controversial Autism Drug: Leucovorin's Surprising Approval and Its Potentia...

 United States
2
Xi Jinping Vows Aggressive Climate Actions for China by 2035

Xi Jinping Vows Aggressive Climate Actions for China by 2035

 Global
3
Dollar Surges as Fed's Cautious Stance Fuels Market Speculation

Dollar Surges as Fed's Cautious Stance Fuels Market Speculation

 Global
4
Mutharika's Comeback: Malawi's Political Turnaround Amid Economic Turmoil

Mutharika's Comeback: Malawi's Political Turnaround Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025