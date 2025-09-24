Real Estate Businessman Survives Indore Shooting
A real estate businessman in Indore, identified as Manoj alias Manohar Nagar, was shot and injured by two assailants. The attack occurred in the Lasudia area. Nagar was admitted to the hospital and is stable. Police are investigating and have noted his criminal record.
An Indore-based real estate businessman narrowly escaped death on Wednesday after being shot by two assailants on a motorcycle, police have reported.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Amarendra Singh, disclosed that Manoj alias Manohar Nagar was attacked in the Lasudia police station area, suffering gunshot wounds to his hands and abdomen. Despite his injuries, doctors have confirmed his condition is now stable.
Singh further revealed that Nagar has a history of criminal activities. Authorities are actively investigating the case and are on the lookout for the perpetrators.
