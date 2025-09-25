Left Menu

Ladakh Violence Controlled: Government Assures Stability

The Union Home Ministry announced that the situation in Ladakh is under control after violence erupted over the statehood movement. The government urged people to avoid sharing provocative media and reaffirmed its commitment to Ladakh's aspirations. Police brought the situation under control by 4 pm.

Updated: 25-09-2025 00:09 IST
The Union Home Ministry announced on Wednesday that the situation in Ladakh has been brought under control following earlier violence linked to the statehood movement.

Officials confirmed that no new violent incidents have occurred since 4 pm, and urged against the circulation of old or provocative media content in traditional and social media.

The central government reiterated its commitment to meeting the aspirations of Ladakh's residents by providing adequate constitutional safeguards, promising stability and support to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

