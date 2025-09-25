Ladakh Violence Controlled: Government Assures Stability
The Union Home Ministry announced that the situation in Ladakh is under control after violence erupted over the statehood movement. The government urged people to avoid sharing provocative media and reaffirmed its commitment to Ladakh's aspirations. Police brought the situation under control by 4 pm.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 00:09 IST
- Country:
- India
The Union Home Ministry announced on Wednesday that the situation in Ladakh has been brought under control following earlier violence linked to the statehood movement.
Officials confirmed that no new violent incidents have occurred since 4 pm, and urged against the circulation of old or provocative media content in traditional and social media.
The central government reiterated its commitment to meeting the aspirations of Ladakh's residents by providing adequate constitutional safeguards, promising stability and support to the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
People should not circulate old and provocative videos in media and social media: Govt statement on Ladakh situation.
Centre stands committed to aspiration of people of Ladakh by providing adequate constitutional safeguards: Govt statement.
Karnataka High Court Upholds Social Media Regulation
Congress leaders made statements that almost sounded like instructions for pelting stones, bandhs, arson: Govt sources on Leh violence.
Curfew imposed in violence-hit Leh district of Ladakh to prevent more loss of lives: LG Kavinder Gupta.