Ladakh Violence Controlled: Government Assures Stability

The Union Home Ministry announced on Wednesday that the situation in Ladakh has been brought under control following earlier violence linked to the statehood movement.

Officials confirmed that no new violent incidents have occurred since 4 pm, and urged against the circulation of old or provocative media content in traditional and social media.

The central government reiterated its commitment to meeting the aspirations of Ladakh's residents by providing adequate constitutional safeguards, promising stability and support to the region.

