Ladakh Erupts: Protests Demand Statehood Amid Claims of Betrayal

On Wednesday, leftist parties criticized the Centre amid escalating violence as protests erupted in Leh. The CPI(M) accused the ruling BJP of deceiving the regional populace, while the CPI(ML) held the Union government completely accountable for the unrest.

The protests, staged by the Leh Apex Body for the past five years demanding statehood for Ladakh, resulted in four fatalities and over 45 injuries, including 22 policemen. Demonstrators set fire to a BJP office and several vehicles.

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby, expressing dissatisfaction on social media, condemned the BJP's actions against Leh and Tripura but urged restraint against violent acts. The CPI(ML) Liberation criticized the Modi government's historical decisions, including Article 370's abrogation, attributing current tensions to these political moves and emphasizing the need for addressing democratic demands.

