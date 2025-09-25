Left Menu

Tribal Community Demands Justice After Kabirdham Incident

A young tribal woman in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district was allegedly raped by three men. The woman was forcefully taken on a motorcycle while walking after an argument with a friend. An FIR has been lodged, and police are working to apprehend the accused, prompting community outrage.

Updated: 25-09-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 00:14 IST
Tribal Community Demands Justice After Kabirdham Incident
A young tribal woman has claimed that three men raped her in Kabirdham district, Chhattisgarh, police have reported.

The attack reportedly occurred near Kawardha City Kotwali police station, where, after an alleged argument with a friend, the young woman was coerced into accompanying the suspects on a motorcycle around 2.30 to 3 am. Superintendent Dharmendra Singh Chhvai confirmed that the woman later filed an FIR after reaching the police station.

The tribal community has demanded swift action as the police intensify their search for the accused following a medical examination of the victim at the district hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

