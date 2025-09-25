Trump's 21-Point Middle East Peace Plan: A Potential Breakthrough?

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump has unveiled a 21-point peace plan targeting the Middle East conflict, especially the ongoing Gaza war. According to U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, there is optimism about a breakthrough in the next few days.

The plan was presented during a meeting with leaders from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia, and Pakistan. Held on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, the discussions centered on the almost two-year-long Gaza conflict between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas.

The conflict escalated after Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which resulted in heavy civilian casualties and hostages on both sides. Trump's planned meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may be pivotal for future peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)