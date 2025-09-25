Left Menu

Trump's 21-Point Middle East Peace Plan: A Potential Breakthrough?

U.S. President Donald Trump has introduced a 21-point plan aimed at achieving peace in the Middle East, focusing on the conflict in Gaza. During meetings with leaders from several Muslim-majority countries, Trump expressed optimism about achieving a diplomatic breakthrough in the coming days.

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump has unveiled a 21-point peace plan targeting the Middle East conflict, especially the ongoing Gaza war. According to U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, there is optimism about a breakthrough in the next few days.

The plan was presented during a meeting with leaders from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia, and Pakistan. Held on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, the discussions centered on the almost two-year-long Gaza conflict between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas.

The conflict escalated after Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which resulted in heavy civilian casualties and hostages on both sides. Trump's planned meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may be pivotal for future peace efforts.

