Correction Issued on ICE Office Shooting Incident
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security corrected its report about casualties in a shooting at an ICE office in Dallas, Texas. Initially, it stated two detainees were killed, but later clarified that one detainee was killed and two others were critically injured.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has issued a correction regarding the casualty figures from a shooting incident at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office in Dallas, Texas.
According to the latest statement from the department, one detainee was killed and two others remain in critical condition. This update amends the earlier report which inaccurately stated that two detainees had died.
This clarification comes in response to the need for accuracy in official communications concerning the unfortunate incident at the ICE facility.
