Nordic Skies on Alert: Drone Incidents Heighten Security Concerns in Norway and Denmark

Norway and Denmark are investigating separate drone incidents at Oslo and Copenhagen airports. Though a connection is not confirmed, the simultaneous events raise suspicion. Russia is under scrutiny for potential hybrid threats, as recent airspace violations and cyberattacks provoke NATO's security concerns.

Updated: 25-09-2025 02:07 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 02:07 IST
Authorities in Norway and Denmark are actively investigating drone incidents that brought airport operations in Oslo and Copenhagen to a standstill. Despite ongoing inquiries, officials have yet to establish a direct link between the occurrences, according to Norway's Foreign Minister.

Large drones were sighted near Copenhagen airport, causing a significant disruption of air traffic for four hours. Similarly, Oslo airport was shut down for three hours due to drone activity. Norway and Denmark have not yet found any nation responsible, though simultaneous incidents suggest a possible connection, as noted by Espen Barth Eide.

The incidents come amid concerns of growing hybrid threats, with Russia singled out for recent airspace violations and cyberattacks. NATO allies are increasingly worried about security gaps as tensions rise in the region. Espen Barth Eide emphasizes the need for vigilance in the face of potential hybrid warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

