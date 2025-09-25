U.S. and China Engage in Economic Dialogues
A Chinese delegation is set to visit the U.S. Treasury Department for technical discussions on trade and the economy. The visit indicates ongoing dialogue amid tense U.S.-China relations, with staff-level talks potentially paving the way for higher-level negotiations to ease economic tensions.
A Chinese delegation is expected to visit the U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday, according to a source cited by a Fox Business reporter. This meeting marks an effort for staff-level technical discussions focused on trade and the economy.
The discussions come at a critical juncture in U.S.-China relations, where economic tensions have been significant. Such meetings could potentially set the stage for future high-level negotiations.
The details of the agenda remain undisclosed, but the visit underscores the importance of maintaining dialogue amid ongoing economic challenges.
