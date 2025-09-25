Left Menu

U.S. and China Engage in Economic Dialogues

A Chinese delegation is set to visit the U.S. Treasury Department for technical discussions on trade and the economy. The visit indicates ongoing dialogue amid tense U.S.-China relations, with staff-level talks potentially paving the way for higher-level negotiations to ease economic tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-09-2025 02:58 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 02:58 IST
U.S. and China Engage in Economic Dialogues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A Chinese delegation is expected to visit the U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday, according to a source cited by a Fox Business reporter. This meeting marks an effort for staff-level technical discussions focused on trade and the economy.

The discussions come at a critical juncture in U.S.-China relations, where economic tensions have been significant. Such meetings could potentially set the stage for future high-level negotiations.

The details of the agenda remain undisclosed, but the visit underscores the importance of maintaining dialogue amid ongoing economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Dialogue: Trump Meets Sharif

Diplomatic Dialogue: Trump Meets Sharif

 United States
2
Venezuelan Quake Shakes Nation

Venezuelan Quake Shakes Nation

 Venezuela
3
Ruto Pushes for Extended AGOA as Kenya Eyes Trade Deal with US

Ruto Pushes for Extended AGOA as Kenya Eyes Trade Deal with US

 Global
4
Bangkok Sinkhole Causes Chaos as Infrastructure Crumbles

Bangkok Sinkhole Causes Chaos as Infrastructure Crumbles

 Thailand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025