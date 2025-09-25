Escalating Tensions: Dallas ICE Field Office Shooting Sparks Political Outcry

A gunman launched a deadly attack on an ICE field office in Dallas, firing from a rooftop and inscribing 'ANTI-ICE' on the ammunition, killing one detainee and wounding two others. He ultimately took his own life, officials reported.

The incident quickly drew national attention, with President Donald Trump and his administration claiming it as a politically motivated act incited by left-wing rhetoric. Trump accused Democrats, including California Governor Gavin Newsom, of fueling hatred against law enforcement.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed the assailant, identified as Joshua Jahn, targeted the ICE facility. Amidst growing political tensions, the FBI treats the attack as an ideologically driven assault, further deepening the political divide in America.

(With inputs from agencies.)