Left Menu

Delhi: Man robbed of jewellery worth Rs 1 cr at gunpoint near Bharat Mandapam

A man carrying jewellery worth around Rs 1 crore on his scooter has been allegedly robbed at gunpoint by bike-borne assailants near Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, police said. The incident took place in on Wednesday afternoon when the victim was heading towards his destination with the jewellery consignment near Bhairon Mandir, they said.According to the complainant, the robbers made away with 500 grams of gold and 35 kilograms of silver.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 08:19 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 08:19 IST
Delhi: Man robbed of jewellery worth Rs 1 cr at gunpoint near Bharat Mandapam
  • Country:
  • India

A man carrying jewellery worth around Rs 1 crore on his scooter has been allegedly robbed at gunpoint by bike-borne assailants near Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, police said. The incident took place in on Wednesday afternoon when the victim was heading towards his destination with the jewellery consignment near Bhairon Mandir, they said.

According to the complainant, the robbers made away with 500 grams of gold and 35 kilograms of silver. The victims, identified as Shivam Kumar Yadav (28) and his associate Raghav (55), were travelling from Chandni Chowk towards Bhairon Mandir on a scooter. When they reached near the mandir parking area, two assailants on a motorcycle allegedly intercepted them. At gunpoint, the robbers snatched away one bag filled with silver and another containing gold and silver items before fleeing the spot. The caller was unable to note down the complete registration number of the motorcycle, a senior police officer said. A team from Tilak Marg police station rushed to the spot after receiving the information. CCTV footage from the surrounding areas was scanned to ascertain the route taken by the accused and to identify them, officials added. ''The matter is being investigated, and raids are underway to nab the culprits. Police have called in the jewellery store owner to ascertain the amount of the robbed jewellery,'' the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man robbed of jewellery worth Rs 1 cr at gunpoint near Bharat Mandapam

Delhi: Man robbed of jewellery worth Rs 1 cr at gunpoint near Bharat Mandapa...

 India
2
CBI announces Rs 2 lakh reward for information on 2 MP cops in custodial death case

CBI announces Rs 2 lakh reward for information on 2 MP cops in custodial dea...

 India
3
Liquor scam probe: ACB/EOW arrests ex-Chhattisgarh CM Baghel's son Chaitanya

Liquor scam probe: ACB/EOW arrests ex-Chhattisgarh CM Baghel's son Chaitanya

 India
4
RPT-Trump's immigration curbs make Indian students rethink the American Dream

RPT-Trump's immigration curbs make Indian students rethink the American Drea...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025